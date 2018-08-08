Our Journey to Fair Housing (Fair Housing Act 50th Anniversary)

The year 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of the federal Fair Housing Act (FHA). This piece of civil rights legislation declared it illegal to discriminate based on certain protected characteristics illegal in the rental, sale, insuring and financing of housing. But the road to fair housing was not easy, nor is the journey over. Watch this short documentary to see how housing discrimination drastically changed Columbia, Missouri and hear first-hand stories from the people who had to endure it all.