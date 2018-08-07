Columbia Taking Flight

You may also like
Our Journey to Fair Housing (Fair Housing Act 50th Anniversary)
1 Views
The year 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of the federal Fair Housing Act (FHA). This piece of civil rights legislation declared it illegal to discriminate based on certain protected characteristics ille...
Traffic Box Art: A Brush with History
250 Views
Amanda Harms is a writer, illustrator, and now, traffic box artist. Harms, who believes that it’s never too late to start something new, explains how she juggles her family, career, and creative interests. You can fin...
Our Journey to Fair Housing (Special Teaser)
233 Views
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, the City Channel sits down with community members and advocates of fair housing to hear first-hand accounts of the journey to end housing discriminati...
Most Notable Properties 2017
396 Views
In 2017 four Columbia properties were chosen to receive Most Notable Property designation by the Historic Preservation Commission.