Third MKT Trail Mural to be Unveiled Aug. 1

The third in a series of murals along the MKT Trail will be unveiled in a public ceremony Wednesday, August 1, beginning at 5 p.m. at Flat Branch Park near the Elm Street underpass. Reception from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with presentation at 5:15 p.m. The mural, titled “Nature is Our Shared Identity,” was painted by students enrolled in Columbia Parks and Recreation’s CARE program. The public, too, was invited to provide feedback on the design and help in the painting at a special kickoff event earlier this summer.