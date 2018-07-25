Third MKT Trail Mural to be Unveiled Aug. 1

25th Jul, 2018 9 0

The third in a series of murals along the MKT Trail will be unveiled in a public ceremony Wednesday, August 1, beginning at 5 p.m. at Flat Branch Park near the Elm Street underpass. Reception from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with presentation at 5:15 p.m. The mural, titled “Nature is Our Shared Identity,” was painted by students enrolled in Columbia Parks and Recreation’s CARE program. The public, too, was invited to provide feedback on the design and help in the painting at a special kickoff event earlier this summer.

Category:

Uncategorized

You may also like

2018 Fire in the Sky 4th of July Celebration

137 0

2018 Fire in the Sky 4th of July Celebration

137 Views

137 0

Columbia’s 66th Annual Fourth of July celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. with activities and entertainment on two stages. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. The event is free for all. Things are going to be a little bit differ...

Historic Disc Golfer Selects Columbia, MO, to Play 1000th Disc Golf Course

136 0

Historic Disc Golfer Selects Columbia, MO, to Play 1000th Disc Golf Course

136 Views

136 0

On April 29, 2018, Wisconsin native Mike Harrington selected Harmony Bends Disc Golf Course in Columbia, MO, to play his 1000th disc golf course. Only 14 other players have achieved this in the entire world. The City ...