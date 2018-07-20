FY 2019 City Manager’s Proposed Budget Press Conference

Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents an overview of his proposed budget and initiatives for fiscal year 2019. Recorded on July 20, 2018. For more information, navigate to http://www.como.gov/finance/accounting/financial-reports/ A direct link to the proposed FY 2019 Budget PDF document: https://www.como.gov/finance/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/FY-2019-CM-Proposed-Budget.pdf
