CoMo Climate Action and Adaptation Plan

The City of Columbia is developing a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) to identify opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance our resilience in the face of a changing climate. For more information on the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, including a timeline of the planning process, information on previous and upcoming public input opportunities, reports on Columbia’s climate trends and climate-impacted vulnerabilities, and recommended action steps that you can take now, please visit … http://www.CoMoClimateAction.org
