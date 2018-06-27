Traffic Box Art: A Brush with History

Amanda Harms is a writer, illustrator, and now, traffic box artist. Harms, who believes that it’s never too late to start something new, explains how she juggles her family, career, and creative interests. You can find her traffic box piece at the corner of Seventh and Cherry Streets in downtown Columbia. For more information, or to apply for your own Traffic Box Art project, visit: https://www.como.gov/arts/stops/traffic-box-art/
You may also like
Things to Do in Columbia: Explore First Fridays on St. James Street
65 Views
65 0 0
Each first Friday of the month, locals and visitors explore the North Village Arts District to experience a one-of-a-kind FREE art crawl. Amidst the galleries, businesses, and shops open to the public, one unique craf...
City of Columbia Missouri Year in Review 2017
208 Views
208 0 0
Another award-winning year of compassionate public service in Columbia, Missouri. Hosted by First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin.
Traffic Box Art: Breaking the Rules
380 Views
380 0 6
Each year the City of Columbia, Missouri, invites artists living in mid-Missouri to create art on traffic signal boxes in the heart of our downtown area. The City Channel sat down with 2018 winner Brittany Williamson ...
New MKT Trail Mural to be Unveiled Aug. 1
561 Views
561 0 4
The Stewart Road Underpass along the MKT Trail just got a little brighter. Join us on Tuesday, August 1, at 5 p.m. for the public unveiling of the Stewart Road Mural, "Make a Brighter Future," painted by young and eme...