Traffic Box Art: A Brush with History

Amanda Harms is a writer, illustrator, and now, traffic box artist. Harms, who believes that it’s never too late to start something new, explains how she juggles her family, career, and creative interests. You can find her traffic box piece at the corner of Seventh and Cherry Streets in downtown Columbia. For more information, or to apply for your own Traffic Box Art project, visit: https://www.como.gov/arts/stops/traffic-box-art/