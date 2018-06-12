Things to Do in Columbia: Explore First Fridays on St. James Street

Each first Friday of the month, locals and visitors explore the North Village Arts District to experience a one-of-a-kind FREE art crawl. Amidst the galleries, businesses, and shops open to the public, one unique craft distillery transforms its tasting room into a lively art space where visitors are encouraged to try a sample and learn about the distillation process. Learn more: http://www.northvillageartsdistrict.org/about-first-fridays/
