The 2018 Art in the Park festival celebrated its 60th anniversary this year. The event took place in Stephens Lake Park and featured artwork by local and national artists, live music, food vendors and a children’s activity center. For more information visit www.ArtInTheParkColumbia.org.
2018 MCPA Award Winner: TrueFalse Film Fest
Previous year's MCPA Award winners are eligible to receive the Mayor's Award, meant to recognize sustained dedication to sustainability. For their continued efforts in reusing through artistry, composting, recycling a...
City of Columbia Missouri Year in Review 2017
Another award-winning year of compassionate public service in Columbia, Missouri. Hosted by First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin.
Arts and Prosperity in Columbia, Missouri
Art means culture. Art means education. Art means entertainment. With the help of Americans for the Arts, the City of Columbia has solid proof that ... art means business. Locally, the nonprofit arts and culture indus...
Things to Do in Columbia: First Fridays
Head down to the North Village Arts District on the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to experience a one-of-a-kind FREE art crawl. Galleries, shops and business will be open to the public with music,...