On April 29, 2018, Wisconsin native Mike Harrington selected Harmony Bends Disc Golf Course in Columbia, MO, to play his 1000th disc golf course. Only 14 other players have achieved this in the entire world. The City of Columbia and the local disc golf club joined forces to commemorate this special milestone, welcoming disc golfers from across the country along with world-renowned course designer John Houck. Links for the curious … Professional Disc Golf Association – https://www.facebook.com/pdga Parks and Recreation- https://www.facebook.com/ComoParksandRec/ Columbia Disc Golf Club – https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaMissouriDiscGolfClub/
Historic Disc Golfer Selects Columbia, MO, to Play 1000th Disc Golf Course
