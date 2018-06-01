City Manager’s 2018 State of the City Address

Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents his State of the City report, describing municipal priorities and detailing progress made. The official document can be read at https://www.como.gov/city-manager/annual-programs-priorities/.
You may also like
I Am Tourism in Columbia
27 Views
27 0 0
When Columbia residents think of tourism, they may not think of our city as being a popular destination. But the numbers say otherwise-- just last year, tourism-related spending brought $420 million into Boone County ...
CoMo Climate Action
63 Views
63 0 2
Join your neighbors in setting the VISION & GOALS for a resilient, low-emissions Columbia on May 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the first #CoMoClimateAction Community Workshop. —Learn how climate change will a...
2018 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar
194 Views
194 0 0
The seminar is a free public event that includes presentations by fair housing and lending experts. This year's event was held Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6, 2018 at City Hall, 701 East Broadway, Columbia, Mis...
2018 MCPA Award Winner: TrueFalse Film Fest
57 Views
57 0 0
Previous year's MCPA Award winners are eligible to receive the Mayor's Award, meant to recognize sustained dedication to sustainability. For their continued efforts in reusing through artistry, composting, recycling a...