City Manager’s 2018 State of the City Address

1st Jun, 2018 15 0

Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents his State of the City report, describing municipal priorities and detailing progress made. The official document can be read at https://www.como.gov/city-manager/annual-programs-priorities/.

I Am Tourism in Columbia

I Am Tourism in Columbia

When Columbia residents think of tourism, they may not think of our city as being a popular destination. But the numbers say otherwise-- just last year, tourism-related spending brought $420 million into Boone County ...

CoMo Climate Action

CoMo Climate Action

Join your neighbors in setting the VISION & GOALS for a resilient, low-emissions Columbia on May 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the first #CoMoClimateAction Community Workshop. —Learn how climate change will a...

2018 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar

2018 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar

The seminar is a free public event that includes presentations by fair housing and lending experts. This year's event was held Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6, 2018 at City Hall, 701 East Broadway, Columbia, Mis...

2018 MCPA Award Winner: TrueFalse Film Fest

2018 MCPA Award Winner: TrueFalse Film Fest

Previous year's MCPA Award winners are eligible to receive the Mayor's Award, meant to recognize sustained dedication to sustainability. For their continued efforts in reusing through artistry, composting, recycling a...