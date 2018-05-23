Sensei Chris Heitmann loves teaching judo to people of all ages. In this video he describes his passion for the sport, his teaching philosophy, and why anyone can participate. Heitmann says, “I teach judo because it’s fun, because I love it.”
You may also like
2018 Roc7K Trail Run
167 Views
167 0 2
The fifth annual Rhett's Outdoor Challenge Roc7K Trail Run was held at Cosmo Park Saturday, January 27, 2018.
American Heart Month
763 Views
763 0 0
February is American Heart Month. Keep your heart healthy with tips from the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Creepy Crawly Mosquitoes
656 Views
656 0 0
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department wants to limit your exposure to mosquitoes this summer. Learn about the mosquito's life cycle and how you can keep your yard from becoming a breedi...
Benefits of Spaying and Neutering Your Pets
626 Views
626 0 0
Learn why you should spay or neuter your pet as we explore the myths surrounding the procedures.