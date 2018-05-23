Judo

Sensei Chris Heitmann loves teaching judo to people of all ages. In this video he describes his passion for the sport, his teaching philosophy, and why anyone can participate. Heitmann says, “I teach judo because it’s fun, because I love it.”

