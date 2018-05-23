I Am Tourism in Columbia

When Columbia residents think of tourism, they may not think of our city as being a popular destination. But the numbers say otherwise– just last year, tourism-related spending brought $420 million into Boone County and was responsible for supporting over 12,000 jobs. Even more important than these numbers are the faces that make up the tourism industry here in Columbia. Thanks to these individuals, thousands of tourists get to see Columbia as a good place to live, work, and play. www.visitcolumbiamo.com