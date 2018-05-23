I Am Tourism in Columbia

When Columbia residents think of tourism, they may not think of our city as being a popular destination. But the numbers say otherwise– just last year, tourism-related spending brought $420 million into Boone County and was responsible for supporting over 12,000 jobs. Even more important than these numbers are the faces that make up the tourism industry here in Columbia. Thanks to these individuals, thousands of tourists get to see Columbia as a good place to live, work, and play. www.visitcolumbiamo.com
2018 MCPA Award Winner: TrueFalse Film Fest
Previous year's MCPA Award winners are eligible to receive the Mayor's Award, meant to recognize sustained dedication to sustainability. For their continued efforts in reusing through artistry, composting, recycling a...
Our Journey to Fair Housing (Special Teaser)
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, the City Channel sits down with community members and advocates of fair housing to hear first-hand accounts of the journey to end housing discriminati...
The Lynn Street Project
The Columbia Community Land Trust is working on their first affordable housing project: The Lynn Street Cottages. By Winter 2018, eight new energy-efficient single-family homes will be available for low- to moderate-i...
City of Columbia Missouri Year in Review 2017
Another award-winning year of compassionate public service in Columbia, Missouri. Hosted by First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin.