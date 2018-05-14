CoMo Climate Action

Join your neighbors in setting the VISION & GOALS for a resilient, low-emissions Columbia on May 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the first #CoMoClimateAction Community Workshop. —Learn how climate change will affect you and your community. —Discuss your priorities with neighbors, City staff and Climate Action Task Force members. —Share ideas for actions both the City and residents can take in our homes, neighborhoods and community. Light refreshments and childcare will be provided. For more information on what has happened to date, please visit CoMoClimateAction.com