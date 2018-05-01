2018 Fair Housing and Lending Seminar

The seminar is a free public event that includes presentations by fair housing and lending experts. This year’s event was held Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6, 2018 at City Hall, 701 East Broadway, Columbia, Missouri. (00:00:00) Welcome and special presentation by Columbia Mayor Brian Treece. (00:18:12) Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing in Columbia and the Community Land Trust, presented by Randy Cole, City of Columbia Housing Programs Manager. (00:48:11) Redlining, Fair Housing and Lending and Missouri, presented by Gary Kremer, Executive Director of the State Historical Society of Missouri, Adjunct Professor of History at the University of Missouri, and author. (01:52:06) Update on Fair Housing and Lending Laws and Cases, presented by University of Missouri School of Law Professor Rigel Oliveri. (02:45:15) Fair Housing and Lending Complaints under the Missouri Human Rights Act presented by Eric Krekel, Director of Investigative Operations for the Missouri Commission on Human Rights. (03:34:40) Redlining, Fair Lending and Community Reinvestment presented by Elisabeth Risch, Assistant Director of the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council. (04:22:25) Closing Remarks presented by City of Columbia Human Rights Commission Chair Zach Rubin.
