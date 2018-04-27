2018 MCPA Award Winner: True Media

For its incredible office space renovations that improve efficiency and reduce strain on the local energy grid, True Media earned a 2018 Resource Conservation Award. They have reduced their consumption of natural gas by nearly 41% in winter months and use a custom tailored HVAC control logic that prevents demand spikes by limiting the number of units in use at any given time.

