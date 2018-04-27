2018 MCPA Award Winner: MU Campus Facilities

Campus Facilities has led the charge for sustainability on the MU campus and has earned a 2018 Pollution Prevention Award. The University of Missouri–Columbia has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 51% since 2008 and is on track to reach a 60% reduction by 2022. MU is recognized as a national leader in renewable energy with its portfolio of biomass, wind and solar, which now provides for more than 39% of annual campus energy use.