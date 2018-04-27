2018 MCPA Award Winner: Cosmo Club/Central Bank

Awarded in the Pollution Prevention category, this unique partnership worked outside the box to take advantage of tax credits and other energy efficiency incentives to install a 45.5 kWh rooftop solar panel system. Not only has the collaboration decreased the annual energy usage for Cosmo Club, it has also allowed Central Bank to assist other organizations with similar projects.
