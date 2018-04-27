2018 MCPA Award Winner: Columbia Public Schools Science

A 2018 Environmental Stewardship Award was awarded to the CPS Science Department for surpassing its goal of removing one million invasive bush honeysuckle plants from Missouri and collecting long-term plant diversity data. The CPS Science curriculum has increased the number of school gardens, field trips and projects, allowing students to take a hands-on approach to learning.
