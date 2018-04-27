2018 MCPA Award Winner: Columbia Audubon Society

27th Apr, 2018

For their countless efforts to restore and protect the environment through community outreach and educational opportunities, the Columbia Audubon Society has earned a 2018 Environmental Stewardship Award. By providing a beautiful landscape for visitors and increasing native habitat for a variety of pollinators, they have made a lasting impact on our community.

2018 MCPA Award Winner: True Media

For its incredible office space renovations that improve efficiency and reduce strain on the local energy grid, True Media earned a 2018 Resource Conservation Award. They have reduced their consumption of natural gas ...

2018 MCPA Award Winner: MU Campus Facilities

Campus Facilities has led the charge for sustainability on the MU campus and has earned a 2018 Pollution Prevention Award. The University of Missouri–Columbia has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 51% since 2008...

2018 MCPA Award Winner: Sustain Mizzou

Sustain Mizzou earned the 2018 Resource Conservation Award for its extraordinary efforts to promote a sustainable way of life through education, collaboration and local action. This student-run non-profit organizes ev...

2018 MCPA Award Winner: Harry S. Truman V.A. Hospital

Truman VA Hospital has implemented a variety of practices throughout their facility in order to be more environmentally sustainable, earning them the 2018 award for Innovative Best Practices. They have undergone three...