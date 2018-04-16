Our Journey to Fair Housing (Special Teaser)

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, the City Channel sits down with community members and advocates of fair housing to hear first-hand accounts of the journey to end housing discrimination. Press play to watch the first teaser to our upcoming documentary “Our Journey to Fair Housing” highlighting the story of Sehon Williams, a 96-year-old Columbia resident, who resides in the first black subdivision in Columbia, MO.
