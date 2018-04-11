The Lynn Street Project

11th Apr, 2018 23 0

The Columbia Community Land Trust is working on their first affordable housing project: The Lynn Street Cottages. By Winter 2018, eight new energy-efficient single-family homes will be available for low- to moderate-income residents. Four of the homes will be built by local not-for-profits, and the remaining four will be built by a local private contractor. The community land trust model aims to keep homes affordable over time by selling the house but leasing the land. In this video, City Channel sits down with Housing Programs Supervisor Randy Cole, who has spearheaded the Lynn Street Project.

Visit the Columbia Community Land Trust Facebook page.

You may also like

Live Well By Faith Part 2

96 0

Live Well By Faith Part 2

96 Views

96 0

Entering its second year, the new City program "Live Well By Faith" is transforming the lives of local residents. Funded by a two-year grant to address health disparities in the Black community, Health Educator Verna ...

City of Columbia Missouri Year in Review 2017

128 0

City of Columbia Missouri Year in Review 2017

128 Views

128 0

Another award-winning year of compassionate public service in Columbia, Missouri. Hosted by First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin.

Traffic Box Art: Breaking the Rules

267 0

Traffic Box Art: Breaking the Rules

267 Views

267 0

Each year the City of Columbia, Missouri, invites artists living in mid-Missouri to create art on traffic signal boxes in the heart of our downtown area. The City Channel sat down with 2018 winner Brittany Williamson ...

2018 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration

353 0

2018 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration

353 Views

353 0

The 2018 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held Thursday, January 11, 2018, from 7 a.m.–8:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Expo Center. Each year, the Celebration brings people together from throughout our community...