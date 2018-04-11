The Columbia Community Land Trust is working on their first affordable housing project: The Lynn Street Cottages. By Winter 2018, eight new energy-efficient single-family homes will be available for low- to moderate-income residents. Four of the homes will be built by local not-for-profits, and the remaining four will be built by a local private contractor. The community land trust model aims to keep homes affordable over time by selling the house but leasing the land. In this video, City Channel sits down with Housing Programs Supervisor Randy Cole, who has spearheaded the Lynn Street Project.

