Live Well By Faith Part 2

Entering its second year, the new City program “Live Well By Faith” is transforming the lives of local residents. Funded by a two-year grant to address health disparities in the Black community, Health Educator Verna Laboy is jump-starting wellness ministries in more than 10 local churches in the first year of the program. Interested in joining Live Well By Faith or starting a health ministry at your local church? Call (573) 874-6318 or email verna.laboy@como.gov