Live Well By Faith Part 2

Entering its second year, the new City program “Live Well By Faith” is transforming the lives of local residents. Funded by a two-year grant to address health disparities in the Black community, Health Educator Verna Laboy is jump-starting wellness ministries in more than 10 local churches in the first year of the program.
You may also like
City of Columbia Missouri Year in Review 2017
87 Views
87 0 0
Another award-winning year of compassionate public service in Columbia, Missouri. Hosted by First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin.
Missouri Opioid Summit: Central Region
230 Views
230 0 3
Welcome to the Missouri Opioid Summit in Columbia, MO. In Missouri, nine summits are taking place across the state to help first responders, health care providers and others deal with the growing opioid crisis. “It is...
2018 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration
319 Views
319 0 2
The 2018 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held Thursday, January 11, 2018, from 7 a.m.–8:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Expo Center. Each year, the Celebration brings people together from throughout our community...
19th Annual Harvest Dinner
350 Views
350 0 3
Since long before they were hired to support Columbia's Strategic Plan initiatives, Glenn Cobbins and Judy Hubbard have been breaking bread with fellow community members. For nineteen years now, they have provided a f...