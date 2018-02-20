Building Inclusive Communities Continues

The Building Inclusive Communities series, which started through efforts by the Department of Public Health and Human Services in 2015, has expanded to offer training on diversity and inclusion to all City employees, board and commission members, and City Council members. The classes cover a variety of identity-related topics: race/ethnicity, sex/gender, sexual orientation, class, ability, age, and religion as well as a class on dialogue techniques. The classes are not mandatory at this time, but voluntary participation in full-day workshops and follow up classes resulted in close to 900 hours of training on diversity and inclusion from 2015 to the present. City employees, board and commission members, and City Council members who have participated in the program overwhelmingly express their appreciation for the classes and the broadened worldview they get as a result of the experience. This effort benefits the citizens of Columbia because the employees and officials who attend Building Inclusive Communities training are better prepared to connect with and provide greater service to every citizen they encounter.