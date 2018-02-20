Building Inclusive Communities Continues

The Building Inclusive Communities series, which started through efforts by the Department of Public Health and Human Services in 2015, has expanded to offer training on diversity and inclusion to all City employees, board and commission members, and City Council members. The classes cover a variety of identity-related topics: race/ethnicity, sex/gender, sexual orientation, class, ability, age, and religion as well as a class on dialogue techniques. The classes are not mandatory at this time, but voluntary participation in full-day workshops and follow up classes resulted in close to 900 hours of training on diversity and inclusion from 2015 to the present. City employees, board and commission members, and City Council members who have participated in the program overwhelmingly express their appreciation for the classes and the broadened worldview they get as a result of the experience. This effort benefits the citizens of Columbia because the employees and officials who attend Building Inclusive Communities training are better prepared to connect with and provide greater service to every citizen they encounter.
You may also like
City of Columbia Missouri Year in Review 2017
39 Views
39 0 0
Another award-winning year of compassionate public service in Columbia, Missouri. Hosted by First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin.
2017 BCS Internet Safety Presentation
44 Views
44 0 0
Presentation given by Boone County Sheriff's Office to people receiving computers from the Downtown Optimists Club.
Missouri Opioid Summit: Central Region
181 Views
181 0 3
Welcome to the Missouri Opioid Summit in Columbia, MO. In Missouri, nine summits are taking place across the state to help first responders, health care providers and others deal with the growing opioid crisis. “It is...
2018 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration
259 Views
259 0 2
The 2018 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held Thursday, January 11, 2018, from 7 a.m.–8:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Expo Center. Each year, the Celebration brings people together from throughout our community...