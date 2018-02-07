City of Columbia Missouri Year in Review 2017

First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin celebrates another award-winning year of compassionate public service in Columbia, Missouri.
2017 BCS Internet Safety Presentation
Presentation given by Boone County Sheriff's Office to people receiving computers from the Downtown Optimists Club.
Traffic Box Art: Breaking the Rules
Each year the City of Columbia, Missouri, invites artists living in mid-Missouri to create art on traffic signal boxes in the heart of our downtown area. The City Channel sat down with 2018 winner Brittany Williamson ...
Missouri Opioid Summit: Central Region
Welcome to the Missouri Opioid Summit in Columbia, MO. In Missouri, nine summits are taking place across the state to help first responders, health care providers and others deal with the growing opioid crisis. “It is...
2018 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration
The 2018 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held Thursday, January 11, 2018, from 7 a.m.–8:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Expo Center. Each year, the Celebration brings people together from throughout our community...