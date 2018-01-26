Traffic Box Art: Breaking the Rules

Each year the City of Columbia, Missouri, invites artists living in mid-Missouri to create art on traffic signal boxes in the heart of our downtown area. The City Channel sat down with 2018 winner Brittany Williamson to talk about her original design. For more information, or to apply for the 2018 Traffic Box Art project, visit: https://www.como.gov/arts/call-for-artists/traffic-box-art/
