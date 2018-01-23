Missouri Opioid Summit: Central Region

Welcome to the Missouri Opioid Summit in Columbia, MO. In Missouri, nine summits are taking place across the state to help first responders, health care providers and others deal with the growing opioid crisis. “It is sad that we have an overflow crowd, but the good news is there is a lot of interest in finding solutions,” Columbia Mayor Treece said. More than 300 people attended the Central Region Summit, hosted by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, along with the Missouri Department of Public Health and Senior Services. For more information, please visit: http://health.mo.gov/data/opioids/