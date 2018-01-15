The 2018 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration was held Thursday, January 11, 2018, from 7 a.m.–8:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Expo Center. Each year, the Celebration brings people together from throughout our community to share breakfast and a special program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The theme for this year was “Forward in Unity: Embracing Our Beloved Community.” The program included performances representing the rich diversity of our community and live music at the breakfast, followed by the presentation of the 21st annual Columbia Values Diversity Awards. The keynote speaker was Kevin Powell, writer, humanitarian, and President of BK Nation.
