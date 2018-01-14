Columbia Values Diversity: Student Writings 2018

This video was included as part of the 25th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2018 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration Student Writings Booklet. The booklet was distributed to over 1,000 people at the annual community celebration held Thursday, January 11, 2018. The theme for the 25th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration is: “Forward in Unity: Embracing our Beloved Community.” Because Columbia is a city of many ethnic groups, religions, cultures, and opinions, it is important that all community members know that their story and their voice are important and valued. Students were asked to submit an essay or poem describing how inclusion and acceptance are present in our community despite our differences.
