Arts and Prosperity in Columbia, Missouri

Art means culture. Art means education. Art means entertainment. With the help of Americans for the Arts, the City of Columbia has solid proof that … art means business. Locally, the nonprofit arts and culture industry generated $14.7 million in economic activity during 2015. This activity supported 659 jobs and generated $1.3 million in local and state government revenues. By every measure, the results are impressive. City Channel spent time talking to Sarah Dresser, Manager, Office of Cultural Affairs, as well as representatives from three of the 30 local non-profits that participated in providing data for the Arts and Economic Prosperity impact study, the results of which were published in 2017. To learn more about the impact of the arts on Columbia’s local economy, visit the Office of Cultural Affiars website: https://www.como.gov/arts/arts-economic-prosperity-study/ Or download a PDF version of the report by selecting the link below: https://www.como.gov/arts/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/06/AEP5-City-of-Columbia-customized-report-WEB.pdf The Americans for the Arts website: https://www.americansforthearts.org
