Arson Investigation in Columbia, Missouri

29th Dec, 2017 3 0

Arson investigation in Columbia, Missouri, benefits from a partnership between Columbia Fire Department staff and a specially trained detective from the Columbia Police Department.

Snowfighters: Dry Snow Run

Each year, in preparation for potential winter weather, maintenance personnel from Public Works and other departments attend an all-day training session that begins with equipment orientation, snow plowing instruction...

Animal Winter Care

Tips on how to care for canines who winter outdoors.

Functional Zero Task Force and Coordinated Entry Orientation

Presented by Katie Burnham-Wilkins, Veterans Administration and Kelli Watkins-Turley, Missouri Department of Mental Health on October 12, 2017.

CPD Officer Profile: Keisha Edwards

School Resource Officer Keisha Edwards describes her "non-traditional" police work at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, MO.