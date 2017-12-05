Snowfighters: Dry Snow Run

Each year, in preparation for potential winter weather, maintenance personnel from Public Works and other departments attend an all-day training session that begins with equipment orientation, snow plowing instruction, and review of snow route and safety concerns for those in the plow trucks as well as those treating pedways and parking lots. Following inspection of trucks and safety equipment, drivers head out to learn their assigned routes.
You may also like
College Park Traffic Calming
590 Views
590 0 1
Columbia's Public Works Department recently worked with residents to come up with a traffic calming solution on College Park Drive.
Audible Crosswalk in Columbia, MO
961 Views
961 0 0
A personal perspective on audible crosswalks, featuring Columbia's first audible crosswalk, active now at Broadway and College avenues. Audible crosswalks are included in the Worley and Clinkscales Intersection Impro...
How to Use the College Avenue HAWK Signal Crosswalk
1.00K Views
1.00K 0 1
The new HAWK crosswalk on College Avenue has caused a great deal of confusion for pedestrians who use this trafficway frequently. This video gives viewers a quick and simple overview of how the HAWK signal functions a...
H.A.W.K. Beacon Crosswalk Project
884 Views
884 0 0
The City of Columbia is partnering with the University of Missouri and MODoT to improve pedestrian safety on College Avenue through a High-intensity Activated crossWalK beacon.