Animal Winter Care

Tips on how to care for canines who winter outdoors.

Functional Zero Task Force and Coordinated Entry Orientation

Functional Zero Task Force and Coordinated Entry Orientation

Presented by Katie Burnham-Wilkins, Veterans Administration and Kelli Watkins-Turley, Missouri Department of Mental Health on October 12, 2017.

CPD Officer Profile: Keisha Edwards

CPD Officer Profile: Keisha Edwards

School Resource Officer Keisha Edwards describes her "non-traditional" police work at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, MO.

Play It Safe in the Water

Play It Safe in the Water

The Columbia, Missouri Fire Department wants you to be careful in and around water this summer by following these safety tips.

Strategic Plan Leaders: Public Safety

Strategic Plan Leaders: Public Safety

Police Chief Ken Burton and the Public Safety team search for ways to make the community safe so citizens can work, learn and play no matter where they live in Columbia. The team’s goal is to improve citizen satisfact...