Parks Spotlight: American Legion Archery Range

City of Columbia Senior Parks Planner Toney Lowery talks about the recently renovated archery range at American Legion Park at 602 Legion Lane in Columbia. For more information about the archery range visit https://www.como.gov/ParksandRec/Parks/American_Legion/index.php#archery or call Columbia Parks and Recreation at (573) 874-7460.
