Use Tax Q and A: Question 6

Fire Chief Randy White answers the question: Do other Missouri cities have a Use Tax? Yes. Approximately half of all Missouri cities with populations of 2,000 or more already have a Use Tax in place. The City of Columbia does not. Large cities with a Use Tax are Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield. Cities in the mid-Missouri area with a Use Tax are Boonville, Moberly and Fayette. For more information, including the official ballot language and additional details for businesses, visit the City of Columbia website at como.gov/usetax/ or the Missouri Department of Revenue at dor.mo.gov/business/sales.