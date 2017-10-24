Use Tax Q and A: Question 5

Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Brown answers the question: Why is this important to City of Columbia’s residents? The Use Tax levels the playing field for local businesses who are required to pay the local Sales Tax. With no local Use Tax in place, consumers have an incentive to purchase items from out-of-state vendors instead of buying locally. This costs the city local jobs and tax revenue because millions of dollars are sent out of our state and local economy. The City of Columbia needs to maintain this revenue stream for vital City services such as: —Public safety (police and fire) —Roads —Sidewalks