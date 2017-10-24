Use Tax Q and A: Question 4

Strategic Plan Consultant James Witt answers the question: How much will the City of Columbia receive from a local Use Tax? The Missouri Department of Revenue issues public information reports for Use Tax taxable sales and purchases by locality. From 2007 to 2016, the yearly average Use Tax taxable sales and purchases for Columbia was approximately $45 million. Using the two percent (2%) local tax rate, the Use Tax revenue that Columbia would have received each year from 2007 to 2016 would have been approximately $900,000.
