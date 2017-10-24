Use Tax Q and A: Question 2

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs answers the question: What is the Use Tax rate? The Use Tax is imposed at the same rate as the total local Sales Tax rate, currently two percent (2%). If the local Sales Tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local Use Tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action.

Economy

