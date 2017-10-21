How would you rather spend your time? On the road or in the sky? Wherever you’re going, Columbia Regional Airport takes you there faster.
You may also like
Central City TIF District, Columbia, Missouri
5 Views
5 0 0
Making the case for Tax Increment Financing as a means of renovating the infrastructure and stimulating further economic development in the heart of Columbia, MO.
Columbia City Council FY 2016 Budget Work Session
4 Views
4 0 0
Presentation and analysis of the FY 2016 municipal budget by the City Council of Columbia, Missouri. Recorded August 22, 2015.
Strategic Plan Leaders: The Economy
127 Views
127 0 0
Stacey Button and Bernie Andrews co-chair the Economy team to address the significant disparity between minority and white household incomes in Columbia, Missouri. The team commits to an increase in high school gradua...
Building Inclusive Partnerships in Columbia, MO
185 Views
185 0 0
As part of the Strategic Plan economy focus, the City is working on efforts to help advance women- and minority-owned businesses in the community. The City Supplier Diversity Program and Shelter Insurance teamed up to...