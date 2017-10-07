2017 Community Scholars Program

7th Oct, 2017 6 0

In a new and innovative partnership with Columbia Public Schools, the City of Columbia is giving incoming high school students a rare firsthand experience of what it is like to work for municipal government.

Seventeen students were selected by Hickman High School for its 2017–2018 school year Community Scholars Program. Designed to create college and career readiness opportunities, the Community Scholars Program helps students earn up to 12 job shadow hours, which count toward the 50 hours of tutoring/mentoring/job hours required by the State of Missouri’s A+ Scholarship Program.

For more information on how to join the Community Scholars program, contact Vice Principal Jacob Sirna at Battle High School and Principal Tony Gragnani at Hickman Hick School.

*updated to correct an incorrect title designation

