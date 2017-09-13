40th Annual Heritage Festival & Craft Show (2017)

13th Sep, 2017 12 0

Mark your calendars! The Heritage Festival and Craft Show is this weekend Sept. 16 & 17 from 10 am to 5 pm. Live entertainment, education, shopping, and dining come together at historic Nifong Park for two days providing something for everyone in the family!

Re-enactors dressed in 19th century attire will demonstrate their “lost” trades and sell their wares. A cowboy camp and an expanded mountain man camp will also grace the festival grounds.

You’ll want to come hungry and enjoy festival favorites like funnel cake and corn dogs, alongside many of Columbia’s favorite food trucks!

As always, attendance to Heritage Festival is free to all!

The Heritage Festival is brought to you by

Columbia Parks and Recreation
https://m.facebook.com/ComoParksandRec/

and sponsored by

Visit Columbia MO, https://m.facebook.com/visitcolumbiamo/
101.5 KPLA, https://m.facebook.com/101.5KPLA/
NewsTalk 1400 KFRU, https://m.facebook.com/1400KFRU/
Missouri Arts Council, https://m.facebook.com/missouriartscouncil/
Missouri Life Magazine, https://m.facebook.com/MissouriLife/
Columbia Daily Tribune, https://m.facebook.com/ColumbiaDailyTribune/

