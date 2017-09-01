2017 Community Land Trust Convening

The City of Columbia hosted the inaugural Community Land Trust Convening, welcoming regional land trust representatives to share and workshop together. The event had two goals: 1. Educate interested communities, regional partners and local partners on Community Land Trust organizations. 2. Share best practices of current and prospective CLTs.

This video contains the presentations of keynote speakers Mike Brown and John Davis of Burlington Associates, as well as regional partners from Columbia, MO, St. Louis, MO, Springfield, MO, and Lawrence, KS.

THE PROGRAM

00:00:00 Introductory Remarks, Mike Trapp, Ward 2 Council Member, City of Columbia, MO

00:07:05 Keynote Presentation, Part 1, Mike Brown, Partner, Burlington Associates

00:22:30 Keynote Presentation, Part 2, John Davis, Partner, Burlington Associates

00:51:16 Municipal-supported CLT Start-ups, Randall Cole, Housing Programs Supervisor, City of Columbia, MO

01:10:30 Innovative Community and Neighborhood

Development Strategies through CLTs, Chris Krehmeyer, CEO, Beyond Housing

01:29:27 Acquisition Rehabilitation for CLT Homes, LeeAnn Camey, Director, Springfield Community Land Trust

01:43:43 Benefits of CLTs in Varying Market Conditions, Rebecca Buford, Executive Director, Lawrence Housing Trust