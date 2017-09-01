2017 Community Land Trust Convening

1st Sep, 2017 3 0

The City of Columbia hosted the inaugural Community Land Trust Convening, welcoming regional land trust representatives to share and workshop together. The event had two goals: 1. Educate interested communities, regional partners and local partners on Community Land Trust organizations. 2. Share best practices of current and prospective CLTs.

This video contains the presentations of keynote speakers Mike Brown and John Davis of Burlington Associates, as well as regional partners from Columbia, MO, St. Louis, MO, Springfield, MO, and Lawrence, KS.

THE PROGRAM
00:00:00 Introductory Remarks, Mike Trapp, Ward 2 Council Member, City of Columbia, MO
00:07:05 Keynote Presentation, Part 1, Mike Brown, Partner, Burlington Associates
00:22:30 Keynote Presentation, Part 2, John Davis, Partner, Burlington Associates
00:51:16 Municipal-supported CLT Start-ups, Randall Cole, Housing Programs Supervisor, City of Columbia, MO
01:10:30 Innovative Community and Neighborhood
Development Strategies through CLTs, Chris Krehmeyer, CEO, Beyond Housing
01:29:27 Acquisition Rehabilitation for CLT Homes, LeeAnn Camey, Director, Springfield Community Land Trust
01:43:43 Benefits of CLTs in Varying Market Conditions, Rebecca Buford, Executive Director, Lawrence Housing Trust

You may also like

2017 Community Scholars Program

47 0

2017 Community Scholars Program

47 Views

47 0

In a new and innovative partnership with Columbia Public Schools, the City of Columbia is giving incoming high school students a rare firsthand experience of what it is like to work for municipal government. Seventee...

What is Community Policing?

88 0

What is Community Policing?

88 Views

88 0

In 2015, as apart of the City of Columbia's 2016–2019 Strategic Plan, the Columbia Police Department expanded its Community Outreach Unit (COU) in hopes to build better relationships with residents. Officers were assi...

Strategic Plan Leaders: The Economy

46 0

Strategic Plan Leaders: The Economy

46 Views

46 0

Stacey Button and Bernie Andrews co-chair the Economy team to address the significant disparity between minority and white household incomes in Columbia, Missouri. The team commits to an increase in high school gradua...

Building Inclusive Partnerships in Columbia, MO

120 0

Building Inclusive Partnerships in Columbia, MO

120 Views

120 0

As part of the Strategic Plan economy focus, the City is working on efforts to help advance women- and minority-owned businesses in the community. The City Supplier Diversity Program and Shelter Insurance teamed up to...