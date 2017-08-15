Strategic Plan Leaders: The Economy

Stacey Button and Bernie Andrews co-chair the Economy team to address the significant disparity between minority and white household incomes in Columbia, Missouri. The team commits to an increase in high school graduation rates, improving certification and training programs for quality jobs, and outreach to local employers.

