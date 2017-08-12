3M Monarch Butterfly Habitat Restoration Project

In response to the drastic reduction in population of monarch butterflies, and to support other pollinator populations as well, the City of Columbia with the support of 3M, Missouri Department of Conservation, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is restoring 15+ acres of monarch habitat. Currently, the City has chosen three demonstration sites along the MKT trail, Twin Lakes Park, and Gans Creek Recreation Area.

To enhance these sites for monarchs and other pollinators the City and its partners have been busy preparing the sites for seeding next winter. Site preparation entails removing all existing nonnative and invasive vegetation using herbicides, controlled fire, and mowing.