As part of the Strategic Plan economy focus, the City is working on efforts to help advance women- and minority-owned businesses in the community. The City Supplier Diversity Program and Shelter Insurance teamed up to host the first Building Inclusive Partnership’s Expo for local women, minorities, and disadvantaged business owners.

For more information about the City Supplier Diversity Program, or how to participate in next year’s expo, contact James Whitt at james.whitt@CoMo.gov.