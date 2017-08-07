2017 Summer Streets Projects

Columbia’s Public Works Department once again hits the summer streets with major capital improvement projects, several sidewalk maintenance and street resurfacing jobs, and road improvements designed to enhance safety for pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles.

According to annual citizen satisfaction surveys conducted by the City of Columbia, street infrastructure ranks second only to public safety when it comes to what Columbia’s citizens expect from their local government.

The City of Columbia, Missouri, recently joined cities around the world who refuse to believe that traffic fatalities are simply the unavoidable price we pay for modern mobility when it adopted the Vision Zero transportation policy. More about that here: https://www.como.gov/city-manager/city-columbia-vision-zero/