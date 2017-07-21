New MKT Trail Mural to be Unveiled Aug. 1

The Stewart Road Underpass along the MKT Trail just got a little brighter. Join us on Tuesday, August 1, at 5 p.m. for the public unveiling of the Stewart Road Mural, “Make a Brighter Future,” painted by young and emerging artists in Columbia. Head down to Stewart Park at 5:15 p.m. for a brief program with lead artist Madeleine LeMieux, a representative from Parks and Recreation, and Councilman Clyde Ruffin.

This mural, which spans 81 feet and stands nine feet tall, is the second mural in an eight-part project to deter graffiti along the downtown underpass corridor on the MKT trail from Flat Branch Park to Stewart Road.