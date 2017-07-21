FY 2018 City Manager’s Proposed Budget Press Conference

21st Jul, 2017 92 0

Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents an overview of his proposed budget and initiatives for fiscal year 2018. Recorded on July 21, 2017. For more information, navigate to http://www.como.gov/finance/accounting/financial-reports/

For the budget document itself, here is a direct link to the Proposed Fiscal 2018 Budget PDF document

You may also like

City Manager’s 2017 State of the City Address

809 0

City Manager’s 2017 State of the City Address

809 Views

809 0

Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents his State of the City report, describing municipal priorities and detailing progress made. The official document can be read at http://www.como.gov/city-manager/an...

FY 2017 City Manager’s Proposed Budget Press Conference

520 0

FY 2017 City Manager’s Proposed Budget Press Conference

520 Views

520 0

Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents an overview of his proposed budget and initiatives for fiscal year 2017. Recorded on July 22, 2016. For more information, navigate to http://www.como.gov/finance/a...

City Manager’s 2016 State of the City Address

641 0

City Manager’s 2016 State of the City Address

641 Views

641 0

Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents his State of the City report, describing municipal priorities and detailing progress made. The official document can be read at http://www.como.gov/city-manager/an...

Presentation of City of Columbia, Missouri Strategic Plan

2.81K 0

Presentation of City of Columbia, Missouri Strategic Plan

2.81K Views

2.81K 0

The City of Columbia's 2016-2019 strategic plan reflects local trends, City Council priorities, and an assessment of the City's capacity to achieve strategic outcomes in five areas: the local economy, social equity, p...