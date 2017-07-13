Strategic Plan Leaders: Operational Excellence

13th Jul, 2017 88 0

Margrace Buckler and the Operational Excellence team are tasked with improving workforce performance, engagement and satisfaction. Their goal is to achieve and maintain a high-level of service from engaged employees and increase citizen satisfaction with the city’s communication efforts.

Category:

Strategic Plan

You may also like

FY 2018 City Manager’s Proposed Budget Press Conference

91 0

FY 2018 City Manager’s Proposed Budget Press Conference

91 Views

91 0

Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents an overview of his proposed budget and initiatives for fiscal year 2018. Recorded on July 21, 2017. For more information, navigate to http://www.como.gov/finance/a...

Strategic Plan Leaders: Infrastructure

196 0

Strategic Plan Leaders: Infrastructure

196 Views

196 0

Deputy City Manager John Glascock and the Infrastructure team moves toward ways to physically connect the community. The objectives are to increase public transit use, complete streets to support all modes of transpor...

City Manager’s 2017 State of the City Address

808 0

City Manager’s 2017 State of the City Address

808 Views

808 0

Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents his State of the City report, describing municipal priorities and detailing progress made. The official document can be read at http://www.como.gov/city-manager/an...

Strategic Plan Leaders: Social Equity

213 0

Strategic Plan Leaders: Social Equity

213 Views

213 0

Toni Messina and the Social Equity team continue to improve the odds for success in Columbia. The team works with community partners to strengthen the community so all individuals can thrive.