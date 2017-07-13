Strategic Plan Leaders: Operational Excellence

Margrace Buckler and the Operational Excellence team are tasked with improving workforce performance, engagement and satisfaction. Their goal is to achieve and maintain a high-level of service from engaged employees and increase citizen satisfaction with the city’s communication efforts.
FY 2018 City Manager’s Proposed Budget Press Conference
Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents an overview of his proposed budget and initiatives for fiscal year 2018. Recorded on July 21, 2017. For more information, navigate to http://www.como.gov/finance/a...
Strategic Plan Leaders: Infrastructure
Deputy City Manager John Glascock and the Infrastructure team moves toward ways to physically connect the community. The objectives are to increase public transit use, complete streets to support all modes of transpor...
City Manager’s 2017 State of the City Address
Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents his State of the City report, describing municipal priorities and detailing progress made. The official document can be read at http://www.como.gov/city-manager/an...
Strategic Plan Leaders: Social Equity
Toni Messina and the Social Equity team continue to improve the odds for success in Columbia. The team works with community partners to strengthen the community so all individuals can thrive.