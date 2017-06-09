Strategic Plan Leaders: Infrastructure

Deputy City Manager John Glascock and the Infrastructure team moves toward ways to physically connect the community. The objectives are to increase public transit use, complete streets to support all modes of transportation, and reinforce natural and green areas throughout the city.
