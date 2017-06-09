Strategic Plan Leaders: Infrastructure

9th Jun, 2017 197 0

Deputy City Manager John Glascock and the Infrastructure team moves toward ways to physically connect the community. The objectives are to increase public transit use, complete streets to support all modes of transportation, and reinforce natural and green areas throughout the city.

You may also like

Press Conference: Columbia Regional Airport Announces Additional Air Service

296 0

Press Conference: Columbia Regional Airport Announces Additional Air Service

296 Views

296 0

Columbia Regional Airport (COU) announces additional air service beginning in August through an agreement with United Airlines. United will add Denver to COU's list of destinations; United will also fly to Chicago, ad...

City of Columbia, Missouri, Year in Review 2016

944 0

City of Columbia, Missouri, Year in Review 2016

944 Views

944 0

There are many reasons to be proud of Columbia, Missouri, the community we call home. This video reel highlights only a few of our city's achievements from 2016.

Tending Our Trees

470 0

Tending Our Trees

470 Views

470 0

In line with the "operational excellence" component of the city's strategic plan, Columbia Parks and Recreation sent three horticultural specialists to Kansas City to participate in a Tree Risk Assessment Qualificatio...

Stephens College and City of Columbia Stormwater Quality Partnership

374 0

Stephens College and City of Columbia Stormwater Quality Partnership

374 Views

374 0

If you live in Columbia, you live in one of fifteen watersheds that run within the city limits. Learn how Stephens College and the City of Columbia worked together to improve two of these watersheds.